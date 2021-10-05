SUMMERVILLE — Joseph "Jody" Chewning Hawkins of Summerville, SC, husband of Pam Hawkins, passed away Thursday, September 23, 2021. Jody was the son of Betsy Hawkins and the late Graham Hawkins, Jr. Originally from Greenwood, SC, Jody worked in the food and beverage industry for decades before becoming a manager at an independent living community.
Jody had an abiding love for his family, his dog Tequila, and his Clemson Tigers. He dearly loved his children, Sarah and Jason, and he was a father figure to all their friends. He was known for his joy of life and his sense of humor. He made people laugh wherever he went.
In addition to his wife Pam and mother Betsy, he is survived by his son Jason Hawkins (Nicole) of Atlanta, GA, daughter Sarah Hawkins (Phil Worth) of James Island, SC, brothers Ed Hawkins and Al Hawkins (Mindy), sisters Suellen Hawkins-Reiss (Jonathan Reiss), Claudia Hawkins, Diane Hansford, nephews Brian and Jasper Hawkins, niece Elise Hawkins, all of Charleston, SC.
A celebration of Jody's life will be scheduled in the future when it is safe for us all to be together. May his memory bring peace to you all.