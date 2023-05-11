Joseph “Jack” Nates Blanton Jr.

Joseph “Jack” Nates Blanton Jr., 86, of Greenwood, husband of Marolyn Shaw Blanton, passed away unexpectedly Tuesday, May 9, 2023, at his home.

Born May 15, 1936, in Orangeburg, SC, he was the son of the late Annie Laurie Brodie and Joseph Nates Blanton Sr. He was a 1954 graduate of Orangeburg High School and a 1958 graduate of Wofford College, with a degree in Business Administration. Jack was a US Army Veteran and was employed with First National Bank, now South State Bank, as Senior Vice President and Comptroller, until retiring in 2000.