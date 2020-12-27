CLEMSON — Joseph Edmund Aiton, Sr., 91, of 205 Pershing Avenue, Clemson, SC, husband of Eunice Bishop Aiton, passed away Saturday, December 26, 2020 at his home.
Born in Callison, SC, he was a son of the late James Shepard Aiton and Mary Haupfear Aiton. He was a former plant manager of Clinton Mills and a member of the Lions Club and Masons. After retiring, Joseph moved to Greenwood and attended South Main Street Baptist Church and later Covenant United Methodist Church in Greer, SC. His life centered around the church where he served as a Deacon, Sunday School Superintendent, RA leader, and many other volunteer positions. He was a former member of First Baptist Church in Ninety Six.
Surviving in addition to his wife, Eunice of the home are his children, JoAnn Schanen (Giles) of Clemson and Joseph E. Aiton, Jr. (Phyllis) of Goldsboro, NC; grandchildren, Cindy Farach Carson (Dan) of Houston, TX, Dr. Carolyn Schanen (Jeff Twiss) of Columbia, Patrick Schanen (Teri) of Atlanta, GA, Kathryn Kissam (Luke) of Charlotte, NC, Tim Schanen of New York, NY, Jon Schanen (Amy) of Spartanburg, Giles Schanen, Jr. (Christine) of Clemson, Casey Cape (J.T.) of Holly Springs, NC and Kyle Aiton of Raleigh, NC; and seventeen great grandchildren that he loved and adored.
He was preceded in death by two sisters, Rebecca Gentry and Virginia Rush and a brother, William Shepard Aiton.
A private memorial service will be held with the Rev. Darren Hook officiating.
The service will be live streamed and available to view at 3:00 p.m. on Monday by visiting Joseph's life tribute page at www.harleyfuneralhome.com, where you can leave messages for the family.
Memorials may be made to Covenant United Methodist Church, 1310 Old Spartanburg Road, Greer, SC 29650 or a charity of one's choice.
The family members are at their respective homes.