NINETY SIX — We are devasted to announce, Jose Silva, 81, of Ninety Six, SC, passed away on Friday, January 27th, 2023, after his valiant battle with Colon Cancer.

Jose (or Joe) was born on October 10th, 1941, in Corona, CA, to Modesto and Francisca Silva. In 1951, Modesto moved his family from Corona to Kingsburg, CA, and later to Caruthers, CA, where they remained.