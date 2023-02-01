NINETY SIX — We are devasted to announce, Jose Silva, 81, of Ninety Six, SC, passed away on Friday, January 27th, 2023, after his valiant battle with Colon Cancer.
Jose (or Joe) was born on October 10th, 1941, in Corona, CA, to Modesto and Francisca Silva. In 1951, Modesto moved his family from Corona to Kingsburg, CA, and later to Caruthers, CA, where they remained.
Jose Silva is survived by his wife of 40 years, Deborah Silva, children, Jodi Eylicio (husband Nick), Michael Wissman (wife Sandy), fur-sons, Miko and Lil’ Bit, grandsons, Isaiah and Nathan Duffy, and granddaughters Eva Wissman and Sarayah Duffy, sisters, Nellie Silva, Lupe Hernandez (husband Neddy), Margaret Perez, Isabel Fernandez (husband Arnold), Carmen Silva, and brother Ray Silva (wife Betty), and many nieces, nephews, and so many amazing friends who were family to him.
Jose Silva was preceded in death by his father Modesto Silva, Mother Francisca Silva and sisters Anita Magana and Socorro Silva.
Jose was a self-taught musician. He could play bass, guitar, saxophone, and the harmonica. As a boy, when he wasn’t helping his Dad with baling hay and grape harvesting, he locked himself in his room and listened to all the greats like, Chuck Berry, Fats Domino, and BB King, all while strumming his guitar teaching himself how to play. He taught himself so well, he ended up in a band called, “Ray Camacho & the Teardrops”. He moved on to “J and the Gents” and then to “Jim Doval & the Gauchos”. It turned out, the Gauchos lost their bass player, so Jose taught himself how to play and started his journey playing the bass guitar. After a lot of hard work and practice, the Gauchos got their big break and were invited to play on television shows like Shivaree & Shindig! He met many musicians during this time. Three in particular who would eventually make a huge impact on his life, Barry Rillera, Bobby Hatfield and Bill Medley, The Righteous Brothers. The Gauchos were making it big, but unfortunately split up due to creative differences.
Jose moved around and played in many different bands, The Stone Parade, Sun Brother (with good friend Artie Perez), Brother Brown Swamp Band, Fat Back, TLC, and Jerry Lacroix Band - White Trash. Then he was asked to go on tour with The Righteous Brothers as their bass player. He accepted and played with them for almost 40 years up until the heartbreaking and tragic death of Bobby Hatfield in 2003. Bobby’s unexpected passing affected Jose deeply, as Bobby was one of his closest friends.
During the years, when he wasn’t playing with The Brothers, he played with Greg Topper, Dick Dodd - “The Dodd Squad”, Bim Bam, The Barry Rillera Band, & was a part of the Dirty Dancing Live in Concert Tour. He’s also backed up greats like Bo Diddley, Herman’s Hermits, Little Anthony & the Imperials, Chuck Berry, and Redbone.
Jose received his strong work ethic from his mother and father, and through the years has been described as, “A cool cat!”, “A team player”, “A loyal friend, brother/compa”, “A legendary player!”, “A class act!”. He was all that and so much more. He loved with his whole heart and if you were lucky enough to call him a friend, you know that was a lifelong commitment he upheld. He had a special talent to capture the hearts of people at first meeting. Traveling and touring all around the world gave him the opportunity to meet so many people and he took them all along with him, all the way to Ninety Six, SC, a tiny little town he moved to with his wife Debbie in 2006.
Jose’s passing has caused a great void in so many of our lives, but because we were blessed with his love, our lives are richer, our hearts are larger, and our minds are at peace knowing he’s with so many loved ones who have gone before him. There is a Rock and Roll Heaven and they’ve got one hell of a band!!!
“They are not dead who live in the hearts they leave behind.” – Tuscarora