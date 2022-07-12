DONALDS — Joretha Deloris Aiken Milford, 84, former resident of Donalds, departed life Sunday, July 10, 2022 at Magnolia Manor.
Born February 19, 1938, in Abbeville County to the late Oliver Aiken, Sr. and Annie Mae Holmes Aiken. Joretha was educated in the Public School System of Abbeville County, she worked at Huggins in Honea Path, and also was an aid at Gleams in Due West.
Mrs. Joretha Milford at an early age joined Mt. Zion AME Church in Hodges and later on she joined her husbands church Campfield Baptist Church in Abbeville. She loved to read her Bible, sing, and do cross word puzzles.
Mrs. Joretha was the wife of the late George Allen Milford, Jr. and within this union they had one daughter Bobbie Jean Trawitz.
She leaves to cherish her everlasting love and memories a daughter, Bobbie Jean Trawitz and husband Dave, both of the home; one granddaughter Kayla K. Miller of Greenwood, whom she had a close bond with; three great grandchildren, Briellah, Precious, and SJ Wilson; one sister, Mrs. Louise Tolbert (James Tolbert); one special niece, Glenese Aiken; special sisters-in-law, Sylvia Henderson of Donalds; Viola McMorris, Rosa Craig and Mary Anne Lane; one brother-in-law, Cornell Milford (Lian) and a host of nieces, nephews, great-nieces, great-nephews, family and friends who will miss her dearly.
She was preceded in death by five brothers, Johnny Aiken (Viola), Flethcer Aiken (Janie), Cornell Aiken (Ruth), Oliver Aiken, Jr. (Ethel), and Roosevelt Aiken; a sister, Ms. Margie Nance (Nathaniel; two sisters-in-law, Helene Gillespie and Clara Shoemaker and brother-in-law, Willie Milford (May Alice).
Funeral services will be conducted at 11 a.m. Saturday from the Blyth Funeral Home Chapel.
Burial will follow at Oakbrook Memorial Park.
The family is at the home of her sister Mrs. Louise Tolbert at 109 Daffodil Lane and will receive friends at the funeral home 6-7:30 Friday evening.
The family has requested that masks be worn while visiting the home, during visitation, and service.
