WINTER SPRINGS, FL — Jonelle Moore Williams, 95, widow of John Henry Williams, entered into eternal rest on Wednesday, September 27, 2022 in Winter Springs, FL.

Graveside services will be held 11 a.m. Friday, October 7, 2022 at Evening Star Cemetery, 111 Memorial Lane Greenwood, SC 29646, with Rev. James Speed officiating. Services will be streamed live at www.percivaltompkins.com.

