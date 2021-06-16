Jonathan Titus
Jonathan Matthew Titus, 24, of Greenwood, died Friday, June 11, 2021.
Born in Greenwood, he was the son of Mark Edward Titus and Cindy Tucker. Jonathan enjoyed soccer, cooking and was a talented drummer with many local bands. He shared his talent with many, while working with Sound Systems and More as a salesman and drum instructor.
Surviving in addition to his parents of the home are his sister, Brooke Titus; grandmother, Grace Titus; girlfriend, Ashleigh Hawthorne; several aunts and uncles: Matt and Molly Titus of Mountville, Jennifer and Jeff Brock of Raleigh, NC, Christopher Tucker, Christian and Shannon Tucker, all of Greenwood and Catherine Filey of Ninety Six; several cousins; and many members of his music family.
A celebration of life will be held at 2 p.m. on Saturday at Harley Funeral Home Chapel. The service will be livestreamed and can be viewed by visiting Jonathan’s life tribute page at www.harleyfuneralhome.com, where messages can be left for the family.
The family will receive friends following the service at Good Times Brewery at starting 6 p.m.