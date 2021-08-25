Jonathan Pressley Wells
Jonathan Pressley Wells, 50, resident of Greenwood, passed away Tuesday, August 24, 2021, at his home.
Born January 15, 1971, in Greenwood, he was a son of Verna Reed Cogburn Wells Parnell and the late Claude Carson Wells Sr. He attended Greenwood High School and graduated from Piedmont Technical College. Johnathan was employed by Greenwood County EMS for 26 years as well as Buck Stove Pool & Spa.
He was a member of South Main Baptist Church.
Surviving are his mother and step-father, Franchot Parnell of Greenwood; one brother, Claude Carson “Buddy” Wells, Jr. and wife Michele of Abbeville; a step-sister, Jennifer Cain of Greenwood; and cousins, Allison (Scott) Green and Denise (Randy) Smith.
Jonathan was preceded in death by his brother, Stephen Reed Wells.
Funeral services will be held at noon Friday from the Blyth Funeral Home Chapel, with Rev. Ryan Eklund and Rev. Andy Roberson officiating.
Burial will follow in Oakbrook Memorial Park.
The family will receive friends and family following the burial.
Memorials may be made in Jonathan’s memory to South Main Baptist Church, P.O. Box 1093, Greenwood, SC 29648.
