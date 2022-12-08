MCCORMICK — Jonathan "Jon" Bogert, 81, resident of 105 Azalea Circle in Savannah Lakes, husband of Elizabeth Bogert, died Wednesday Dec. 7, 2022 at Self Regional Healthcare in Greenwood, SC.
Born in Leonia, NJ, Nov. 8, 1941, he was a son of the late Frank W. Bogert and Elsie Mae Gilmour Bogert.
Jon was a graduate of Yale University, with a BA Degree. He was a retired Certified Public Accountant in New York, having worked for Local 802 Musicians Union of New York, as well as Price Waterhouse, Sterling Drug and Baker Hughes, CPA. Jon had numerous interests and loved playing golf and tennis. He enjoyed World News, Crossword Puzzles, lively conversation and telling jokes. He and his lovely wife Elizabeth loved to travel having visited Switzerland, Japan, Argentina, and Britain. Their favorite place to visit was France.
Jon was raised in the Methodist Church and was a member of St. Paul's in Englewood, NJ, where he served as a Youth Choir Boy and had been attending Trinity Episcopal Church in Abbeville, SC. Jon will be remembered for his friendly smile and outgoing personality.
Survivors are his beloved wife of 26 years Elizabeth Nebolsire Bogert of the home; children Laurie Fuller of PA, and David Bogert of FL; step-children Matthew Bodman of SC, Philip Bodman of CT, and Michael Bodman of CO; grandchildren Elizabeth, Henry and Abigail; brother and sisters Melanie Bradford, Dana Ross and Thomas Bogert.
He was preceded on death by a sister Constance Stroh.
There will be a private service at a later date.
Memorials in memory of Jon may be made to The American Lung Association, 2030 North Church Place, Spartanburg, SC 29303.