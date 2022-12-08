MCCORMICK — Jonathan "Jon" Bogert, 81, resident of 105 Azalea Circle in Savannah Lakes, husband of Elizabeth Bogert, died Wednesday Dec. 7, 2022 at Self Regional Healthcare in Greenwood, SC.

Born in Leonia, NJ, Nov. 8, 1941, he was a son of the late Frank W. Bogert and Elsie Mae Gilmour Bogert.