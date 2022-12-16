ABBEVILLE — Jon T. Creswell, 73, of Abbeville, husband of Nancy Stalnaker Creswell, died Friday, December 16, 2022 at Self Regional Healthcare. He was born in Abbeville to the late James O. Creswell and Margaret Martin Creswell Mulholland.

A 1970 graduate of Abbeville High School, Jon retired from Milliken & Co. - Sharon Plant with 44 years of dedicated service as a technician. Time on the lake fishing brought him much happiness. Jon was a dedicated member of South Side Baptist Church, president of the Fellowship Sunday School class and a Deacon. He will be remembered as a loving husband, father, grandfather, great-grandfather, brother and friend.