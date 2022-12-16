ABBEVILLE — Jon T. Creswell, 73, of Abbeville, husband of Nancy Stalnaker Creswell, died Friday, December 16, 2022 at Self Regional Healthcare. He was born in Abbeville to the late James O. Creswell and Margaret Martin Creswell Mulholland.
A 1970 graduate of Abbeville High School, Jon retired from Milliken & Co. - Sharon Plant with 44 years of dedicated service as a technician. Time on the lake fishing brought him much happiness. Jon was a dedicated member of South Side Baptist Church, president of the Fellowship Sunday School class and a Deacon. He will be remembered as a loving husband, father, grandfather, great-grandfather, brother and friend.
In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by two brothers, Jimmy Creswell and James W. Creswell; sister, Laurie Creswell Cowan; and grandson, P. J. Ashley.
Jon is survived by his wife of 54 years, Nancy; son, Jon T. Creswell (Shari); daughter, Jennifer Ashley (Durand); two brothers, Ronald Creswell (Darlene), all of Abbeville and Marty Creswell (Vivian) of Bradley; four grandchildren, Kelsey Creswell, Kristin Creswell, Josh Ashley and Taryn Ashley; and five great-grandchildren, Alice, Leilani, Jace, Caeleb, and Zeke.
The family will receive friends 1:30-2:30 p.m. Monday, December 19, 2022, at Harris Funeral Home, Abbeville Chapel. Funeral services will begin at 3 p.m. in the funeral home chapel, with Rev. Zack Little officiating. Burial will follow in Long Cane Cemetery.
Memorial contributions, in memory of Jon, may be sent to South Side Baptist Church, 505 W. Greenwood Street, Abbeville, SC 29620 or Greenwood Humane Society, PO Box 49776, Greenwood, SC 29649.