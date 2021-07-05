Johnny Wayne Smith
NINETY SIX — Johnny Wayne Smith, 63, of Ninety Six, husband of Dora Berry Smith, died Saturday, July 3, 2021, at his home.
Born in Aiken, he was a son of Annette Cockrell Lollis and the late Johnny Fell Wilson Smith. Johnny was a U. S. Navy veteran and was an ASE Mechanic with Wal-Mart Automotive. He loved his family, gardening and tinkering in his shop.
He was preceded in death by a brother, Wyman Smith.
Surviving in addition to his wife of the home and his mother are a son, Casey Wayne Smith; a sister, Annie Fortenberry; a brother, Robert Olin Smith; two grandchildren, Anna Marie Smith and Kaleb Adam Harrison; and a special cousin, Kitten Grigsby.
A memorial service will be held at 4 pm on Thursday at Restoration Ministries with the Rev. Kenneth Rabon officiating.
The family will receive friends before the service at the church from 3-4 pm.
In lieu of flowers memorials may be made to ALS Foundation by visiting www.als.org/donate.
Harley Funeral Home and Crematory (www.harleyfuneralhome.com) is in charge of arrangements.