Johnny Smith
John “Johnny” Edsel Smith Jr. 65, of Greenwood, widower of Beth Calloway Smith, died Thursday, June 17, 2021 at Self Regional Medical Center.
Born in Greenwood, he was a son of the late John Edsel Smith, Sr. and Doris Hollingsworth Smith.
Surviving are a brother, Jimmy Smith (Cathy Miller) of Ninety Six and a special cousin, Kim Hilley.
A memorial service will be held at 2 p.m. on Tuesday at Harley Funeral Home Chapel, with the Rev. Dennis Reynolds officiating. The service will be livestreamed and can be viewed by visiting Johnny’s life tribute page at www.harleyfuneralhome.com, where messages can be left for the family.
The family will receive friends before the service from 1-2 p.m.
Family members are at their respective homes.
Memorials may be made to Johnny Smith’s account, c/o of Harley Funeral Home, PO Box 777, Greenwood, SC 29648.