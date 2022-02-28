Johnny Sloan Booker, 82, of 113 Wisewood Circle, husband of Sallie Johnson Booker, entered into eternal rest on Wednesday, February 23, 2022, at Self Regional Healthcare. Born in Greenwood, South Carolina, he was the son of the late, J.W. Booker and the late Betty Childs Booker. He was a member of Mt. Olive Baptist Church in Saluda, and a member of Black Cats Motorcycle Club.
He leaves to cherish his memories, his loving wife of 59 years, four sons, Anthony Booker, Emmanuel Booker, Darryl Jerome (Sherry) Booker, and Bradley Devin, all of Greenwood; two daughters, Carolyn Kersey and Katina (Melvin) Porter, both of Greenwood; one brother, Paul Willie (Joann) Booker of Greenwood; one sister, Betty Jean (Willie) Jackson of Cokesbury; twenty grandchildren, one which was reared in the home, Shalika Booker; eighteen great grandchildren, two which were reared in the home, Kadaysia Kinard and Kaliyah Wright; two brothers-in-law, James Elbert Johnson and John Edward Johnson; and a host of nieces, nephews, and friends to mourn his passing.
Graveside services will be 1 p.m. on Wednesday, March 2, 2022, at Greenwood Memorial Gardens, conducted by, Rev. Dr. Derrick Scott. Viewing will be from 1-3 p.m. Tuesday, March 1, 2022, at Robinson and Son Mortuary, Inc. Please be mindful and practice social distancing and wear a mask. Online condolences may be sent to robson@nctv.com. Arrangements are being handled by Robinson and Son Mortuary Inc.
