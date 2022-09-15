Johnny Rhode

Mr. Johnny Rhode Sr. was born on August 10, 1947, in West Point, New York. He was the eldest child of Naomi Harris and the late John Rhode. On September 11, 2022, he peacefully went home to his heavenly father for eternal life.

Mr. Rhode was educated in the District of Columbia school district, splitting his time between Washington, DC and Saluda, S. Johnny was a member of the US Army serving his country in the Vietnam War. He was a faithful member of Lockhart Baptist Church in Saluda, SC, where he served as a deacon, choir member and was on the Pastor's Aide committee.