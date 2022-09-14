Mr. Johnny Rhode Sr. was born on August 10, 1947, in West Point, New York. He was the eldest child of Naomi Harris and the late John Rhode. On September 11, 2022, he peacefully went home to his heavenly father for eternal life.
Mr. Rhode was educated in the District of Columbia school district, splitting his time between Washington, DC, and Saluda, SC. Johnny was a member of the US Army, serving his country in the Vietnam War. He was a faithful member of Lockhart Baptist Church in Saluda, SC, where he served as a deacon, choir member and was on the Pastor's Aide committee.
He leaves to cherish and honor his memory: his mother Naomi Harris of Greenwood, SC, his wife, Esther Rhode of Greenwood, SC, his six children, Tanya Gist of Washington, DC, Mike (Darlene) Rhode of Greenwood, SC, Nalango (Brian) Tunson of Bowie, MD, Milango (Brian) Bowman of Camp Springs, MD, Johnny (Gina) Rhode of Inman, SC, Brittany Rhode of Spartanburg, SC; one godson, Mitchell (Chasity) Graham of Columbia, SC; ten grandchildren, Deon (Felicity) Rhode, Latanya Gist, Carolyn Gist, Keandria (Brandon) Elliott, H'enri Rhode, Dontrell (Arielle) Hopkins, David Richards, Brandon Tunson, Jayden Rhode and Kaidyn Rhode; four great-grandchildren, Zoey Rhode, Deon Rhode II, Raegan Hopkins and Kason Hopkins, five brothers, James (Sandy) Rhode, Jessie (Deborah) Rhode, Jeffery Rhode, Johnathan Rhode, and Joseph (Audrey) Rhode, one brother in law, Onemos (Gerdene) Graham; two aunts, Mary (late Oscar) Bates, Sophronia (late Harry) Chappelle; and a host of nieces, nephews, other relatives and friends who will miss him dearly.
Celebration of Life will be at 11 a.m. Saturday, September 17, 2022 at Lockhart Baptist Church, conducted by the pastor Reverend Herman Jenkins and others assisting. Burial will follow in the church cemetery. The body will be placed in the church at 10 a.m. Viewing will be Friday 12-6 p.m. at the funeral home.
The family is at the home 211 Gary Court. Please wear a mask if visiting.
