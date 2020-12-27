Johnny Norman, 67, husband of Cathy Lagroon Norman entered into eternal rest on December 20, 2020 at Self Regional Medical Center. He was born in Elberton, GA July 24, 1953 a son of Willie Norman and late Ellen Cade Norman.
Surviving are his wife of the home, his father, of Elberton, GA; two sons, Brannon Norman and Greg Norman of Greenwood; a daughter, April Norman of Greenwood ; four brothers, Willie Norman, Jr (Flo) and Stacy Norman (Pam) both of Conyers, GA, Kenneth Norman (Carolyn) of Anderson, SC, Keith Norman (Lucille) of Wood Stock, GA; three grandchildren, Jeramiah Norman, Logan Norman and Nylah Norman and a host of nieces, nephews other relatives and friends.
Services are private.
Public viewing will be Monday, December 28, 2020 from 1-5 pm at the funeral home.
Due to Covid 19 restrictions there is no home visitation.
Percival Tompkins Funeral Home is honored to serve the Norman family.