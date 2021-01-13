ABBEVILLE — Pastor Johnny Eugene Chiles, 61, husband of Apostle Deborah Chiles of 112 Hamby Ct., Abbeville, SC, passed on Friday, January 8, 2021 at MUSC-Florence Medical Center, Florence, SC. Born on February 24, 1959, he was the son of Bertha Chiles Morton and the late Philson Turner. He was the pastor and co-founder of The Life Center and was a master auto mechanic by trade and taught many students this trade as well.
He is survived by his wife, Deborah Chiles of the home; his son, Joshua (Jenea) Chiles of Greenwood; two grandchildren, Jenasis and Joshua Caleb Chiles ,II; mother, Bertha Morton of Abbeville; two brothers, Barry Morton of Abbeville and Patrick (Hope) Morton of Greenwood; his sister, Beverly (Marshall) Thomas of Abbeville; his aunt, Diane Chiles of Greenville, SC and his uncle, Jerry Turner of Milwaukee, WI. He is also survived by a host of other relatives, church family and friends.
Services will be 1:00 p.m. on Friday, January 15, 2021 at Grace United Methodist Church, Abbeville, with entombment in Forest Lawn Memory Gardens. Social distancing and mask wearing will be observed. Public viewing will be Thursday from noon until 6 p.m. at the funeral home. The family is at the home.
