Johnny Ellenburg

Johnny Marcel Ellenburg, 77, of 225 Aull Mill Road, Ninety Six, husband of Cherri Clem Ellenburg, passed away Saturday, June 18, 2022, at Hospice and Palliative Care of the Piedmont.

Born in Easley, he was a son of the late Fred M. Ellenburg and Ophelia Waldrop Ellenburg. He was formerly employed with Moore Business Farms for over 32 years. Johnny loved spending time with has family especially his grandchildren. He enjoyed farming, hunting and fishing. He was a member of Coronaca Baptist Church.

Surviving in addition to his wife, Cherri of the home, are his children, Jennifer Ellenburg Fleming (Kevin) and Stephanie Dove Green (Stacey), both of Ninety Six; and grandchildren, Brycen Fleming, Cody Fleming, Laural Fleming, Zane Green, and AJay Green.

He was preceded in death by his first wife, Mignon Sweezy Ellenburg; a son, John Rodney Ellenburg; and a brother, Fred Ellenburg.

A memorial service will be held at 2 p.m. on Wednesday at Harley Funeral Home Chapel with the Rev. J.L. (Sam) Watkins officiating.

The family will receive friends from 1-2 p.m. at the funeral home on Wednesday.

Memorials may be made to Harley Funeral Home and Crematory c/o Johnny Ellenburg, P.O. Box 777, Greenwood, SC 29648.

Messages and photos may be shared with the family by visiting Johnny’s life tribute page at www.harleyfuneralhome.com.

Tags