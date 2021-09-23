MCCORMICK — Mr. Johnny Callaham, 63, of Savannah Lakes Village, McCormick, died on September 18, 2021 at the Charlie Norwood VA Medical Center. He was born May 18, 1958 to the late Mattie and Joe Jones. He was a veteran of the United States Army. He is survived by his son, Johnny Callaham Jr (Joanna); daughter, Emily Callaham; daughter, Catherine Callaham; 4 grandchildren: Xavier, Jayce, Johnny (JJ), and Julianna, sisters: Lucille (Bobby New) Callaham and Robbie (Henry) Davis and brothers: Roosevelt (Stacy) Jones, Clyde Moss and Claude Moss.
Public viewing will be Saturday, Sept. 25, 2021 from 1-6 p.m. at Walker Funeral Home. Graveside services will be Sunday at 1 p.m. at Holy Rock Cemetery in the Willington Community, with Rev. Clifford Jackson as Eugolist. The family is at the home of his sister, Lucille Callaham, 184 Brown Road. Please follow Covid-19 protocol. Walker Funeral Home, LLC of McCormick is assisting the Callaham family.