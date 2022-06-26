CHANDLER, N.C. — Mr. Johnny A Grant Sr. 79, of 884 Monte Vista Road, Candler, North Carolina, and formerly of Greenwood entered into eternal rest on Sunday, June 19, 2022, at his home. He was born Aug. 23, 1942, in Abbeville County to the late James Edward Gibert and Ollie Wakefield Smith.
He was a 1960 graduate of J.S. Wright High School and served in the United States Army. He was employed with CSX Transportation and retired after 34 years of service. After retirement, he faithfully volunteered and worked at Charles George V.A. Medical Center in Asheville, NC. He was the founder of Crossroad of Life Ministries where he worked diligently to bring souls to Christ, held tent revivals, and spearheaded feeding the community on New Year’s Day for over 18 years. Johnny loved his family dearly, was passionate about helping others, a jack of all trades, never met a stranger, and was a friend to all.
He was a very dedicated member of Abbeville Pure Holiness Church where he served in numerous capacities for many years.
He was preceded in death by his parents, two brothers, James Grant and Michael Boseman, one sister, Eddie M. Postell and godmother, Margie Miller. He leaves to cherish his memories, his devoted wife of 20 years, Vera Jackson-Grant of the home, three sons, Kelvin White and Johnny Grant, Jr. both of Atlanta, GA, Darrell Grant of Abbeville, SC, two daughters, Christi Grant of Charlotte, NC and Rhonda Paul of Hampton, VA. One sister, Hattie Elmore of Abbeville, SC, one brother, George Boseman of Rochester, NY, fourteen grandchildren, eleven great-grandchildren, three brothers-in-law, John(Barbara) Jackson of Abbeville, Rufus Jackson of Hodges, Michael(Julia) Jackson of Greenwood, SC, three sisters-in-law, Vernell(Olin) Klugh and Eula(Sam) Byrd both of Hodges, Dorothy Spencer of Greenwood, SC and a host of nieces, nephews, other relatives, and friends to mourn his passing.
Public viewing will be Monday, June 27, from 1-5 p.m. with visitation with the family from 5-6 p.m. in the chapel. Funeral services will be Tuesday, June 28, at 10 a.m. at the Cokesbury Baptist Church. Burial will follow at the MJ Dolly Cooper Veteran Cemetery will full military honors.
Obituary submissions should be made by funeral homes at memoriams.com. Flag emblems are included for free, upon request, for all veteran obituaries. Up to two photos can be included with paid obituaries only for a per-photo fee.
Death announcements are also available at memoriams.com. They are limited to 50 words and can only contain name, age and address of deceased, wife/husband or widow/widower of, date of death, place of death, home where family members are gathered and funeral home in charge of arrangements.
Submission deadline for placement in the next day’s edition is 4:15 p.m. daily, including weekends. Deadlines are subject to change based on holidays and special circumstances, such as inclement weather. Submitted notices are deemed accurate for ad placement and should be thoroughly reviewed prior to final submission, including pricing considerations. The Index-Journal is not responsible for inaccuracies after final copy submission. Please contact memoriams.com Support Team at 877-705-4995 for any assistance with your submission.
Individuals wishing to submit an obituary should do so through the funeral home handling the arrangements.
Sign A Guestbook
Offer a personal message of sympathy...
You'll find individual Guest Books on the page with each obituary notice. By sharing a fond memory or writing a kind tribute, you will be providing a comforting keepsake to those in mourning.
From a Guest Book, you may log in with your Facebook account to leave a message.