Johnny A Grant Sr.

CHANDLER, N.C. — Mr. Johnny A Grant Sr. 79, of 884 Monte Vista Road, Candler, North Carolina, and formerly of Greenwood entered into eternal rest on Sunday, June 19, 2022, at his home. He was born Aug. 23, 1942, in Abbeville County to the late James Edward Gibert and Ollie Wakefield Smith.

He was a 1960 graduate of J.S. Wright High School and served in the United States Army. He was employed with CSX Transportation and retired after 34 years of service. After retirement, he faithfully volunteered and worked at Charles George V.A. Medical Center in Asheville, NC. He was the founder of Crossroad of Life Ministries where he worked diligently to bring souls to Christ, held tent revivals, and spearheaded feeding the community on New Year’s Day for over 18 years. Johnny loved his family dearly, was passionate about helping others, a jack of all trades, never met a stranger, and was a friend to all.

He was a very dedicated member of Abbeville Pure Holiness Church where he served in numerous capacities for many years.

He was preceded in death by his parents, two brothers, James Grant and Michael Boseman, one sister, Eddie M. Postell and godmother, Margie Miller. He leaves to cherish his memories, his devoted wife of 20 years, Vera Jackson-Grant of the home, three sons, Kelvin White and Johnny Grant, Jr. both of Atlanta, GA, Darrell Grant of Abbeville, SC, two daughters, Christi Grant of Charlotte, NC and Rhonda Paul of Hampton, VA. One sister, Hattie Elmore of Abbeville, SC, one brother, George Boseman of Rochester, NY, fourteen grandchildren, eleven great-grandchildren, three brothers-in-law, John(Barbara) Jackson of Abbeville, Rufus Jackson of Hodges, Michael(Julia) Jackson of Greenwood, SC, three sisters-in-law, Vernell(Olin) Klugh and Eula(Sam) Byrd both of Hodges, Dorothy Spencer of Greenwood, SC and a host of nieces, nephews, other relatives, and friends to mourn his passing.

Public viewing will be Monday, June 27, from 1-5 p.m. with visitation with the family from 5-6 p.m. in the chapel. Funeral services will be Tuesday, June 28, at 10 a.m. at the Cokesbury Baptist Church. Burial will follow at the MJ Dolly Cooper Veteran Cemetery will full military honors.

