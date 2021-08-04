Johnnie Mae Stevens Partlow, 92, 305 Watson Street, widow of Franklin Partlow, passed away on Monday, August 2, 2021, at Self Regional Healthcare. Born in Greenwood, she was the daughter of the late Henry Stevens and the late Ella Hentz Stevens. She was a faithful member of Old Field Bethel A.M.E. Church. She is preceded in death by, three brothers, Henry Stevens, Roscoe Stevens, and Willie Stevens and one son, Roosevelt Partlow.
She leaves to cherish her memories, four sons, Franklin Partlow, Jr., Michael (Dianne) Partlow, and David Partlow, all of Greenwood, and Matthew (Lisa) Partlow of Orlando, FL; two sisters, Rachel Anderson, and Mamie Lee Stevens Evans, both of Greenwood, SC; sixteen grandchildren; ten great-grandchildren and a host of other relatives and friends to mourn her passing.
Graveside services will be 11 a.m. on Saturday, August 7, 2021 at Flint Hill Missionary Baptist Church, conducted by Rev. Christopher Gantt. Viewing will be from 1-6 p.m. August 6, 2021 at Robinson and Son Mortuary, Inc. Please be mindful and practice social distancing and wear a mask. Online condolences may be sent to robson@nctv.com. Arrangements are being handled by Robinson and Son Mortuary Inc.