Johnnie Calvin "Buddy Boy" Austin, 63, of 105 South University St., husband of Carolyn Reed Austin, passed away on Sunday, August 1, 2021, surrounded by his loving family and friends. Born in Greenwood, he was the son of the late Oscar Austin and the late Lillie Ruth Wims Hawthorne. He was a member of Cross Road Baptist Church, where he enjoyed playing the drums.
He leaves to cherish his memories, his loving wife Carolyn Reed Austin of the home; one son, Travis (Sheila) Reed of Greenwood; one daughter, Shenequa (Andre) Aiken of Greenville, SC; four grandchildren; three great-grandchildren and a host of other relatives and friends to mourn his passing.
Services are noon Friday, August 6, 2021 at Faith Christian Center, conducted by Bishop Emmanuel Spearman. Burial will follow in Evening Star Cemetery. Viewing will be from 1-6 p.m. Thursday, August 5, 2021 at Robinson and Son Mortuary, Inc. Please be mindful and practice social distancing and wear a mask. Online condolences may be sent to robson@nctv.com. Arrangements are being handled by Robinson and Son Mortuary Inc.