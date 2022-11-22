Johnette Carroll Austin, 69, widow of James W. Austin, entered into eternal rest November 17 at Self Regional Medical Center.
Born on January 22, 1953, in Ninety Six, SC, she was the daughter of the late Ruth Garlington Carroll and the late James "Bobby" Carroll. Johnette was a devout Christian, who loved her Lord and Savior Jesus Christ and a faithful member of Tabernacle Baptist Church, where she was active Sunday school teacher, vacation bible school teacher, former missionary member, assistant secretary, and a active member of The Women of Worth. She was formerly employed by Self Regional Medical Center as a Certified Surgical Technologist for 45 years.
She is preceded in death by two brothers, Walter Carroll and Clarence "Bo" Carroll. She leaves to cherish her memories, two sons, Jamison (Jamie) (Magnolia) Austin and Jon-Michael Austin, both of Greenwood, one beloved, admired grandson, Cartiea Austin, that she adored, along with granddaughters Macy Blackman, Katelyn Tolen and a host of relatives and friends to mourn her passing and a special long time and dearest friend, Kristie K. Warner.
Funeral services will be held at 1 p.m. on Friday, November 25, 2022 at Tabernacle Baptist Church, conducted by Pastor Quincy J. Baylor and Pastor Wright Austin. The body will be placed in the church at noon. Burial will follow in Young's Chapel Baptist Church Cemetery. Public viewing will be from 1-5 p.m. on Thursday, November 24, 2022.
The family is at the home. Percival Tompkins Funeral Home is honored to serve the Austin Family.