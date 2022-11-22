Johnette Carroll Austin, 69, widow of James W. Austin, entered into eternal rest November 17 at Self Regional Medical Center.

Born on January 22, 1953, in Ninety Six, SC, she was the daughter of the late Ruth Garlington Carroll and the late James "Bobby" Carroll. Johnette was a devout Christian, who loved her Lord and Savior Jesus Christ and a faithful member of Tabernacle Baptist Church, where she was active Sunday school teacher, vacation bible school teacher, former missionary member, assistant secretary, and a active member of The Women of Worth. She was formerly employed by Self Regional Medical Center as a Certified Surgical Technologist for 45 years.

