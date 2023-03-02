John Willie "Bobo" Baylor, 67, of 1618 Evans Pond Road, husband of Wanda Parks Baylor, entered into eternal rest on February 26, 2023 in Greenwood County. He was born in Greenwood County, June 4, 1955, a son of the late Amos Baylor and Mary Witt Baylor.
He was a former Electrician with Greenwood Mills and ABM. He was a graduate of Greenwood High School of 1973 and attended Piedmont Technical College, with an Associate's Degree. He was a member of Mt Pisgah Baptist Church.
Surviving is his wife of the home, one son, Kentrell Baylor (Keana) of Saluda, SC, a daughter, Angelica Baylor of Alberdeen, NC; four brothers, Daniel " Bob" Baylor (Linda), Edward Baylor, Earl Baylor (Frances) of Hodges, SC, Cleo Baylor (Emmett,) all of Greenwood; five sisters, Ann Wells of Greenwood, Mary Alice Martin and Patricia Baylor of Washington, DC, Hazel White (Troy) of Ninety Six, SC , and Nina B. Washington (Willie) of Columbia, SC, three grandchildren, Jahaleel Baylor, Ezekiel Baylor, Bryanna Baylor; one sister-in-law, Remy C. Baylor of Greenwood and a host of other nieces, nephews and other relatives and friends.
Funeral services will be at noon Saturday, March 4, 2023 at Mt. Pisgah Baptist Church, with Rev. Otis Cunningham officiating. Burial will follow in the church cemetery. Mr. Baylor will be placed in the church at 11 a.m. Public viewing will be from 1-6 p.m. on Friday, March 3, 2023 at the funeral home. Condolences may be sent to the family at www.percivaltompkins.com. Percival Tompkins Funeral Home is honored to serve the Baylor family.