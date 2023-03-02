John Willie "Bobo" Baylor, 67, of 1618 Evans Pond Road, husband of Wanda Parks Baylor, entered into eternal rest on February 26, 2023 in Greenwood County. He was born in Greenwood County, June 4, 1955, a son of the late Amos Baylor and Mary Witt Baylor.

He was a former Electrician with Greenwood Mills and ABM. He was a graduate of Greenwood High School of 1973 and attended Piedmont Technical College, with an Associate's Degree. He was a member of Mt Pisgah Baptist Church.

