John "Jack" William Bulleit

COLUMBIA — John "Jack" William Bulleit, resident of Columbia, SC, husband of Florence Decato Bulleit, died on March 15, 2022 at Lexington Medical Center. The son of the late Ora Lee Bulleit and Gladys Hinchman Bulleit, Jack was an engineering graduate of the University of Rhode Island, served in the US Army and retired in 1994 after 25 years as marketing manager of Frick Company in Waynesboro PA.

Survivors include his wife of 67 years, sons David L Bulleit (Kim) of Dallas TX, Steven C. Bulleit of OR, daughter Karen Bulleit Glass (James) of Elgin, SC, 5 grandchildren and 9 great-grandchildren.

Mr. Bulleit donated his body to the Forensic Anthropology Center at the University of Tennessee, Knoxville, for educational and research purposes. At the request of the deceased, there is no public funeral or memorial service. 

