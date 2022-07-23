John Wright Still, Sr., 76, of Greenwood, husband of Pamela Hatcher Still, passed away Saturday, July 23, 2022 at Self Regional Medical Center.
Born in Greenwood, he was a son of the late Charles W. Still and Florence Ouzts Still Threatt. He retired from Greenwood Mills and following went to work in security for Self Regional Medical Center. John was a US Navy veteran, where he served for four years during the Vietnam era on the USS Independence. He served two terms on the Greenwood County Council and on the Greenwood School District 50 School Board. John was a member of Rice Memorial Baptist Church.
He is survived by his wife, Pam of the home; his children, John W. Still, Jr. (Elizabeth) of Greenwood and Hannah Marie Still Terpack (Shawn) of Greer; sister, Nellie Claire Brennan; sister-in-law, Patsy Rogerson (Tommy) of Sumter; step grandson, Sevan Terpack; and multiple nieces, a nephew, and extended family and friends.
He was preceded in death by his brother, Dr. Charles N. Still.
Services, with military honors, will be held at 1:00 p.m. on Tuesday at the Harley Funeral Home Chapel with the Rev. Alvin Hodges officiating. Burial will be private.
Pallbearers will be Ralph Reed, Ken Hodges, Jeff Oliver, James "Batman" Bryant, Sam Davis, Buddy Shirley, and Fred Griffin.
The family will receive friends before the service on Tuesday from 12:00 - 1:00 p.m. at the funeral home.
Memorials may be made to St. Jude Children's Research Hospital, 501 St. Jude Place, Memphis, TN 38105 (www.stjude.org) or Shriners Hospitals for Children, 2900 Rocky Point Dr., Tampa, FL 33607 (www.donate.lovetotherescue.org).
