John Wright Still, Sr., 76, of Greenwood, husband of Pamela Hatcher Still, passed away Saturday, July 23, 2022 at Self Regional Medical Center.

Born in Greenwood, he was a son of the late Charles W. Still and Florence Ouzts Still Threatt. He retired from Greenwood Mills and following went to work in security for Self Regional Medical Center. John was a US Navy veteran, where he served for four years during the Vietnam era on the USS Independence. He served two terms on the Greenwood County Council and on the Greenwood School District 50 School Board. John was a member of Rice Memorial Baptist Church.

