ABBEVILLE — Mr. John S. Owens died on August 16, 2022 at his home in Abbeville, SC. He was the husband of Mrs. Sara Darlene Bowen Owens. He was born March 3, 1957 to the late John and Isabelle Brown Owens. He was an Abbeville High graduate and retired from Sage Automotives.

Survivors include his wife, daughters: Tanisha (Quincy) Barrett, Shameka Hill, Ebony Belcher (Corey) Cartledge; sons: Darius Belcher, Johnathan Belcher, Antonio Belcher, Brandon Belcher, Jarvis Belcher, Fred (Tracy) Belcher, Dion(Mary)Belcher, Leon(Ebonee) Belcher; sisters: Mary Agnes (Gerald) Cromer, Shirley Owens, Christine Owens, Alberta Belcher, Doris (James) Hadden; brothers: Franklin Brown, Wallace Brown, Eugene (Barbara) Owens, Charles Owens, Richard Owens and other family and friends.

