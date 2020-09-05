John H. Rodgers, Jr., 76, formerly of Timber Lane Drive, died Saturday, September 5, 2020 at Richard Campbell VA Home in Anderson.
Born in Greenwood on August 27, 1944, he was a son of the late Dorothy Meadows Rodgers and John H. Rodgers, Sr. John retired from the US Army as SFC (E-7) following 20 years of service, serving during the Vietnam era. He was a dedicated member of Trinity Baptist Tabernacle.
John is survived by his three sons, John Brant Rodgers and his wife, Jennifer, and Steven Thomas Rodgers, all of Greenwood, and Robert Lee Rodgers and his wife, Sharee, of Abbeville; four grandsons, Alex Rodgers, Austin Rodgers, Tyler Rodgers and Benjamin Rodgers; his sister, Louise Kittles and her husband, Ray, of Greenwood and his brother, Preston Rodgers and his wife, Wanda, of Epworth.
A graveside service, with military honors, will be held at 11:00 a.m. on Tuesday at Oakbrook Memorial Park with the Rev. Tony Pettit, the Rev. Randy Ouzts and the Rev. Chris Harrison officiating. The service will be recorded and may be viewed later by visiting John's life tribute page at www.harleyfuneralhome.com, where you may also leave messages for the family.