John Robert Crawford
SALUDA — John Robert Crawford, 74, husband of Vicky Moyer Crawford, passed away Friday, October 16, 2020.
Born in Saluda County on September 29, 1946, he was the son of Ms. Zell Crawford McCarty and the late Herman Crawford. He was a graduate of Saluda High School and Clemson University, with a Bachelor’s and Master’s degrees. A retired teacher, coach, and administrator, he began his teaching and coaching career at W. Wyman King Academy. At Saluda High School, John was a teacher, coached football and girls basketball and an administrator. He retired from Lexington District 1, where he was a teacher and an administrator. He was a member of the 122nd Engineer Battalion D Company SCARNG during the 70s.
Surviving in addition to his wife of the home, are his mother, and sons, Brandon Crawford (Meredith) of Saluda, Robert Lee Crawford (Sherry) of Ninety Six, stepsons Bill Hensley of Greenwood, Curt Hensley of Greenwood and a brother, Von Crawford (Tangy) of Saluda, grandchildren, Tucker Crawford of Saluda, and Addison Crawford of Ninety Six.
Graveside services will be held at 11 a.m. Tuesday, October 20, 2020 at Zoar United Methodist Church Cemetery, with Rev. Hillary Taylor and Rev. Burton Campbell officiating. Due to Covid-19 please practice social distancing.
Memorials may be made to Zoar United Methodist Church Cemetery Fund, c/o Janet Sample, 1237 Yarborough Rd., Saluda, SC 29138.
