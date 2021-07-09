John Raymond Harmon, 82, resident of County Farm Road, wife of Mary Joanna Harmon, passed away Thursday, July 8, 2021, at Hospice & Palliative Care of the Piedmont.
Born December 2, 1938, in Massillon, OH, he was the son of the late W. E. and Jewell Putnam Harmon. He was a United States Marine Corp Veteran. John retired in 2002 as an inspector for the United States Department of Agriculture and has made his home in Greenwood since his retirement.
He was a member of Durst Avenue Church of God and was a former councilman of the church.
Surviving in addition to his wife of the home, are a son, John Kevin Harmon of Greenwood; a daughter, Jennifer Joanna Harmon of Greenwood; six granddaughters; 12 great-grandchildren; two sisters, Glona Arney of Massillon, OH, and Darleen Johnson of Columbus, OH; and a brother, James E. Harmon of Massillon, OH.
He was predeceased by his brothers, Bill Harmon of Massillon, OH and Gerald Lee Harmon of Dallas, TX; and two sisters, Paulette Cole of Phoenix, AZ and Wilma J. Arney of Massillon, OH.
Funeral services will be conducted Monday at 3 p.m. at the Blyth Funeral Home Chapel, with Rev. CB Turner officiating. Burial will follow at Oakbrook Memorial Park. The service will be livestreamed and can be viewed by visiting Mr. Harmons tribute wall at www.blythfuneralhome.com.
Pallbearers will be Jerry Barks, Tim Conyers, Danny Doolittle, Wyatt Loftis, John Harmon, and Bryan Magnason.
The family will be at the home on County Farm Road and will receive friends at the funeral home from 1-3 Monday afternoon.
In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to Durst Avenue Church of God, PO Box 397 Greenwood, SC 29648.
For online condolences, please visit www.blythfuneralhome.com
Blyth Funeral Home & Cremation Services is assisting the Harmon family.