EDGEFIELD — John Purvis McDowell Sr. 92, of Edgefield, SC, entered into eternal rest on Saturday, January 29, 2022.

There will be no services held at this time.

Mr. McDowell was born in Edgefield, SC, and was the son of the late Jesse Parker and Betty Lou Glausier McDowell. He was a retired textile worker for Greenwood Mills and a member of McKendree United Methodist Church.

Survivors include one son, Jon McDowell, Jr.

Arrangements have been entrusted to the care of Edgefield Mercantile Funeral Home.

