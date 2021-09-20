Mr. John Pressley Nave, 55, died Wednesday September 15, 2021. Mr. Nave was born August 18, 1966, a son of the late Harvey Pressley and Irene Estes Nave. John was a 1984 graduate of Union High School and attended Greenwood First Baptist Church.
Surviving are his two sons Carson and Camden Nave of Greenwood, his former wife Caroline Nave of Greenwood, and one sister Joy Nave Smith (Jason) of Union.
Memorial services were Sunday, September 19, 2021, at 3 p.m. at Greenwood First Baptist Church.
Memorials should be made to Future Scholar 529 College Savings Plan: beneficiaries Carson and Camden Nave.
Contribution checks should be made out to Future Scholar 529 College Savings Plan. P.O. Box 219812 Kansas City, MO 64121-9812.