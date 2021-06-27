John ‘Pat’ Bryant
CALHOUN FALLS — On Friday, June 25, 2021, John “Pat” Bryant, entered eternal rest at the age of 57 at Self Regional Healthcare.
Pat was born on September 18, 1963 in Abbeville, SC to Thelma Kennedy Bryant and the late John Thomas Bryant. He attended Calhoun Falls High School and furthered his education in welding at Job Corp in Kentucky. He worked many years at the WestPoint Stevens Plant in Calhoun Falls and was employed with Sage Automotive until he became ill.
Pat had a passion for hip hop music. He was always the life of the party. He also loved to gather with family and friends. He rode his bicycle everywhere and enjoyed sitting on his front porch.
Those left to cherish his memories, his mother, Thelma; his children, Patrick Bernard Bryant of the home, Brandon and Rhashad Thurmond of Calhoun Falls and Brittany Bryson (David) of Spartanburg; a brother, Fredrick Thomas of Abbeville; and four sisters, Melissa Bryant of Abbeville, Felissa Bryant of Calhoun Falls, Gloria Richardson of Columbia and Denise Bryant of Abbeville.
The family will receive friends from 1:00am to 3:00PM on Tuesday, June 29, 2021 at the Harris Funeral Home — Abbeville Chapel. Funeral services will be 3:00PM Tuesday in the funeral home chapel with the Rev. Johnny Waller officiating.
The family is at the home in Calhoun Falls.
