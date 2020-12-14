John Ollie “Jim” Weeks
John Ollie “Jim” Weeks, 98, former resident of Woodlawn Road, widower of Lois Marshall Rhodes Weeks, passed away December 9, 2020, at Wesley Commons.
Born June 12, 1922, in McCormick, he was a son of the late Ladelle and Rosa Lee Singleton Weeks. He was educated in McCormick schools and retired from the REA Express Freight Office (a division of Seaboard Railroad). He was previously employed with the Savannah River Site in Aiken as a fireman. Jim worked with the Civilian Conservation Corps (CCC) during the Great Depression. Over the years, before and after retirement from his regular jobs, he worked as a residential trash truck driver for Buzhardt’s Trash Service.
A member of Harris Baptist Church, he was also a member of the Berean Sunday School Class of the church.
Surviving are his son-in-law, Tommy Buzhardt of Greenwood; three grandchildren, Thomas Steven and wife Donna Buzhardt and James Daniel and wife Crystal Buzhardt, all of Abbeville and Kevin Lee Buzhardt of Greenwood; six great-grandchildren and three great-great grandchildren; several nieces and nephews.
He was predeceased by eight brothers and sisters, being the last member of his immediate family.
Private family cryptside services were conducted by Rev. Frank Thomas at the Greenwood Memorial Gardens Mausoleum.
Blyth Funeral Home & Cremation Services assisted Mr. Weeks’ family.