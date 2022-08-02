John Noble Hurley, 82, widower of Rose Mary Edwards, entered into eternal rest on July 29, 2022, at Self Regional Healthcare. He was born on May 31, 1940, to the parentage of the late Albert Hurley Sr. and Mary Lou Thomas.

Visitation will occur on Thursday, August 4, 2022, from 1-4 p.m. in the Percival-Tompkins Chapel. Funeral services are private.