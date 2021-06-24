John Marchi
ABBEVILLE — John Vincent Douglas Marchi, 82, of Abbeville, SC, husband of Camilla Marchi, died Tuesday, June 22, 2021 at his residence. He was born in Glasgow, Scotland to the late Vincent Douglas Marchi and Adelaide Wilson Marchi.
Mr. Marchi relocated to the United States and became a naturalized citizen, living in Florida, Greenwood, SC and Abbeville, SC. He honorably served his country in the United States Army. Mr. Marchi received his undergraduate degree from Florida State University and his graduate degree from the University of North Carolina. He retired from DHEC after many years of dedicated service. A former member of the Lions Club in Greenwood, SC, Mr. Marchi was a passionate sportsman, he especially enjoyed fishing. A member of Main Street United Methodist Church, Abbeville, he loved the Lord and wanted to hear a word from a favorite scripture “Well done my good and faithful servant.” In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by a sister, Anne Woellert.
Mr. Marchi is survived by his wife of 59 years, Camilla; a son, Christopher Marchi (Teresa) of Easley; two daughters, Michelle Marchi Terry (Danny) of Anderson and Leslie Marchi Monroe (Darrell) of Greenwood; and six grandchildren, Andrew and Evan Marchi (Theresa), Deanne Kelly (Glenn), Heather Terry, Jackson and Caroline Monroe. A Celebration of Mr. Marchi’s Life with military honors will be 2:00 p.m., Saturday, June 26, 2021, in Main Street United Methodist Church with Rev. Randy Taylor officiating. Memorial contributions, in memory of Mr. Marchi, may be sent to Agape Care of South Carolina, 110 Dillon Drive, Spartanburg, SC 29307 or Main Street United Methodist Church, 300 North Main Street, Abbeville, SC 29620.