Mr. John "Mann" King, age 64, died May 30, 2021 at Hospice & Pallative Care of the Piedmont. He was born in Greenwood on July 24, 1956 to the late Eddie King and Estella King-Barnes.
"Mann" attended Greenwood High School and was an experienced tree trimmer.
He leaves to cherish his memories: two sons, Chiffon Aduke Holloway of Greenwood and John (Shonda) Moore of Spartanburg: four daughters Lolita Jones of Greenwood, Christy Washington of Greenville, Wyshondra Aiken of Anderson, Shonda Moore of Greenwood: four brothers, Roosevelt (Sherene) King, Theodore (Beverly) King, Mike Carroll all of Greenwood and Timothy King of Aiken: two sisters, Rosie (Clarence) Patterson of Greenwood and Eddie Mae (Willie) Yeldell of Edgefield. Thirteen grandchildren and 4 great-grandchildren.
Funeral services will be held at 11 a.m. on Friday at the Faith Christian Center Church, with Rev. Christopher Gantt, presiding. Burial will follow in the Old Mt. Zion Baptist Church Cemetery, Epworth.
Public viewing will be Thursday from 1-6 p.m. at the mortuary.
Please be mindful and practice social distancing and wear a mask
