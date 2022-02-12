Flag.jpg

John Lovaty, 85, resident of Greenwood and former resident of Northfield, OH, widower of Gertrude Trocheck Lovaty, passed away Friday, February 11, 2022 at his home.

Born August 23, 1936, in Centerville, PA, he was a son of the late Michael and Sophia Mitchick Lovaty. He was a US Air Force Veteran and retired from East Ohio Gas Company after 35 years. John made his home in Greenwood since 1997.

He was a member of Our Lady of Lourdes Catholic Church and was a member of the Links at Stoney Point & Seniors.

Surviving are a daughter, Denise M. Zagata and husband Ronald of Northfield, OH; his grandchildren, Madison and Jack Zagata; one brother, Robert Lovaty; and one sister, Martha Kish.

In addition to his wife, John was preceded in death by his brother, Steve Lovaty and sister, Frances Walczak.

A memorial mass will be conducted at 10:30 am on Wednesday at Our Lady of Lourdes Catholic Church with Father Timothy Tebalt officiating.

For online condolences, please visit www.blythfuneralhome.com

Blyth Funeral Home & Cremation Services is assisting the Lovaty family.

