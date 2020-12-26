John Demetrius Logan Jr., 25, of 112 McQuay Court, Greenwood, died December 18, 2020, at his home. He was born in Greenwood County September 1, 1995, a son of John Logan, Sr. and Letasha Floyd Logan.
Surviving are his parents of Greenwood; his grandparents, Teresa Floyd and Rufus Logan Sr. and Sherman Christopher; a daughter, Gabrielle Logan, and a son, Connor Logan; a brother, Tayshawn Logan of Greenwood, and a sister, Tyresha Logan of Greenwood, and a host of other relatives and friends.
Online condolences may be sent to the family at www.percivaltompkins@wctel.net
Graveside services were held Sunday, December 27, 2020, at Mt. Tabor Baptist Church.
Percival Tompkins Funeral Home is honored to serve the Logan family.