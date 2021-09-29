John Alan Linsenbigler, 74, of Greenwood, SC, husband of Phyllis Lovett Linsenbigler died Friday, September 24, 2021 at Self Regional Healthcare. He was born November 26, 1946 in Greensburg, PA to the late Harry 'Iggy' Linsenbigler and Sarah 'Blanche' Landis Linsenbigler.
A 1966 graduate of Penn Joint High School in Harris City, PA, Mr. Linsenbigler proudly served his country in Vietnam with the United States Marine Corps. He was a plant superintendent with Burnstein von Seelen Precision Castings in Abbeville, SC, retiring in 2020 after 36 years of employment. In addition to enjoying travel, Mr. Linsenbigler was an enthusiastic golfer and member of the former Hunters Creek Golf Club.
He was preceded in death by his parents; three brothers, Harry, Carlyle and Bobby Linsenbigler; and a sister, Gladys Linsenbigler.
Mr. Linsenbigler is survived by his wife of 52 years, Phyllis, of the home; two sons, Mark Linsenbigler (Gina) of Greenwood, SC and Randy Linsenbigler (Anna) of Hodges, SC; two grandchildren that he adored, Anna (Annabug) and Connor; his sisters, Patti Howell of Monroeville, PA and Dottie Linsenbigler of Penn, PA. Also surviving him are a sister-in-law, Debi Ersick (Donnie Ruff) of Youngwood, PA; childhood friend, Bill Schrock; numerous nieces and nephews; his beloved four-legged fur baby, Harlee; and grand-dogs, Charlie and Gunner.
The family will receive friends 2:00PM - 4:00PM and 6:00PM - 8:00PM, Wednesday, September 29, 2021 in Harris Funeral Home, Abbeville Chapel. Funeral services will be 10:00AM, Thursday, September 30, 2021 in the funeral home chapel. Face masks are optional.
Memorial contributions, in memory of Mr. Linsenbigler, may be sent to the Greenwood Humane Society, PO Box 49776, Greenwood, SC 29649.
The family is at their respective homes.
