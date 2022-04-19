John Levis LeRoy Sr.
CALHOUN FALLS — John Levis LeRoy Sr., 95, of Calhoun Falls, husband of the late Floride Partlow Hester LeRoy, died Friday, April 15, 2022, at the Abbeville Nursing Home. He was born in Missouri to the late Robert Wrenn LeRoy and Hamie Hartley LeRoy.
A 1945 graduate of McCormick High School, Mr. LeRoy attended Clemson College for one year. In 1946, he joined the U.S. Navy for two years and served on the USS Missouri. Mr. LeRoy then completed the N.C State Forestry Program.
He was employed by the Corp of Engineers and served on the Clarks Hill, Lake Russell, and Lake Hartwell Reservoirs, retiring after 30 years. Mr. LeRoy was a timber farmer and natural resource manager since the early 1950’s. He received many awards over the years including 1986 Abbeville Farmer of the Year and 1986 McCormick Forester of the Year. Mr. LeRoy was a proud member of the Abbeville Landowners Forestry Association, Soil and Water Conservation District, Hartwell Lions Club, and the Calhoun Falls Presbyterian Church.
In addition to his wife of 65 years, Flo, and his parents, he was preceded in death by a son; Phillip Hester LeRoy, three brothers; Robert, James, and Paul LeRoy.
Surviving Mr. LeRoy are his children, Georgia LeRoy Seabrook (Cordes) of Troy, SC, John Levis LeRoy, Jr., MD, (Nanci) of Atlanta, GA, Flo LeRoy Hudson (Ken) of Palm Beach Gardens, FL, Samuel William LeRoy (Kay) of Greenwood, SC, and Louis McCelvey LeRoy (Robin) of Spartanburg, SC; nine cherished grandchildren, L’Angel Seabrook — Friel (Blake), Ruskin Levis Seabrook, Thayer Gaillard Seabrook, Taylor Hartley LeRoy, Elyse LeRoy South (Mac), Philip Riley LeRoy (Erin), Abbey Grace LeRoy, Amanda LeRoy Hogie, and Connor McCelvey LeRoy (Tori); six great-grandchildren, Ava and Olivia Hogie, McKelvie Seabrook, Emma Friel Maggie and Henry South; and many nieces and nephews he treasured.
The family will receive friends from 2-2:30 p.m. on Saturday, April 23, 2022, in the Calhoun Falls Presbyterian Church. Funeral services to celebrate the life of Mr. John LeRoy will begin following the visitation at 2:30 p.m., with the Rev. Dr. Dale Johnson officiating. Burial will be in the LeRoy Family Cemetery at HLS Huguenot Family Farms, Troy, SC.
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions in memory of Mr. LeRoy may be made to the Abbeville Soil and Water Conservation District, 394 Highway 28 By-Pass Abbeville, SC 29620 or to the S.C. Forestry Foundation , 4901 Broad River Road, Columbia, SC 29212 or The SC Governor’s School for Agriculture at John de la Howe Foundation, 192 Gettys Rd., McCormick, SC 29835.
Harris Funeral Home and Cremation Services, Calhoun Falls Chapel is assisting the LeRoy family.