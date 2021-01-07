ABBEVILLE — John Lanier Crawford Sr., 59, affectionately known as "John Boy", was born February 13, 1961 in Abbeville, South Carolina to George A. Crawford, Sr. and Susie Lomax Crawford. As a child, John's mother instilled a strong work ethic and sense of family values in him. He was the epitome of agape love. He gave unconditionally and never expected anything in return.
John was a 1979 graduate of Abbeville High School and was gainfully employed by Prysmian for over 30 years. He was a lifelong member of Cypress Chapel AME Church where he served faithfully as a Steward, Class Leader, Trustee and Church School Teacher until his health failed.
John was a loving husband, a committed father, a playful brother, a supportive uncle and friend. He enjoyed working in the church and spending time with his family and friends. He also enjoyed fishing and coaching his son rec teams' basketball and baseball and his wife's softball team.
Our beloved John, who stood 6 feet tall with light brown eyes, and a great big smile with an infectious laugh, departed this world on Monday, January 4, 2021. Although he had accomplished a great deal in life, his greatest accomplishment was his faithful walk with Christ.
He was preceded in death by his parents, several aunts and uncles, a nephew, Phillip, Jr., a sister, Annie C. Paul and two brothers-in-law, George Walker and Floyd Starks.
He is survived by his wife, Belinda, of the home; his son, John Jr. (LaQuatta), of Abbeville, SC; three grandchildren Treyvonte Allen, Sterling and JaQuetta Crawford; four brothers, George A. (Sally), Phillip E. (Patricia), David T. and Rev. Julius D. Crawford; five sisters, Vivian I. Walker, Marilyn R. Crawford, Terrie C. Taylor ( William), Virginia Brown (Allen) and Suzette C. Aiken (Rev. Kenneth); a mother-in-law, Sadie Starks, eight brothers-in-laws, five sisters-in-law, nieces, nephews, cousins and friends.
John Lanier Crawford, Sr. was a beacon of hope and light to all that knew him and will be missed for his magnetic and charming personality.
Graveside service will be held 1 p.m. Saturday, January 9, 2021 at Cypress Chapel AME Church in Abbeville, SC.
Public viewing will be held Friday, January 8, 2021 from 1-5 p.m. at Abbeville White Mortuary in Abbeville, SC.