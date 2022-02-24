John Kashnier

HODGES — John Kashnier, 68, of Hodges, husband of Linda Davis Kashnier, died on Wednesday, February 23, 2022, at Hospice & Palliative Care of the Piedmont.

Born in Saint Petersburg, Florida, he was the son of the late E. M. Kashnier and Ann Elizabeth Kashnier Woellert. In 1970, John joined the U. S. Marines in Parris Island. He was formerly employed with Stedman Construction and his love for outdoors lead to him being a master carpenter, who could build anything he wanted. He was very artistic, loved his fur babies and family very much.

Surviving in addition to his wife of the home are a son, John D. Kashnier Jr. of Saint Petersburg, FL; a sister, Felicia Barrett; a brother, Kirk Woellert; and cousin, Chris Marchi.

Due to John’s wishes no services are planned.

Messages and photos can be shared with the family by visiting John’s life tribute page at www.harleyfuneralhome.com.

