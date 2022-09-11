WARE SHOALS — John “Johnny” R. Davis, Sr., 83, widower of Patricia Lane Mayfield Davis, of Woodlawn Drive, died Friday, September 9, 2022, at his home.

Born in Due West, he was a son of the late Ira Lee and Nora Elizabeth Ashley Davis. He attended Calvary Baptist Church and proudly served the United States Navy for 8 years aboard the U.S.S. Ticonderoga. He was a member and Past Master of the Ware Shoals Lodge # 306 A.F.M. Johnny retired from Tyco Healthcare after 40 years of service. After retirement, he was employed as a train engineer for the City of Simpsonville at Heritage Park entertaining children for many years.