NINETY SIX -- John Jeffrey Hastings, 57, resident of Old Hastings Road, husband of Teresa Mitchell Hastings, passed away October 31, 2020, at Self Regional Medical Center.
Born November 30, 1962, in Greenwood, he was a son of Bobby Lee Hastings, Sr. and the late Virginia Sue Wood Hastings. He was a 1981 graduate of Ninety-Six High School and was retired from Ard Trucking Company and previously owned and operated Hastings Trucking Company.
He was a member of St. Paul United Methodist Church.
Surviving in addition to his wife of 29 years and his father of Ninety-Six, are two sons, John Wyatt Hastings and wife Devan of Lexington and Tony Lee Shelton of the home; a brother, Bobby "Rob" Hastings and wife Laura of Broken Arrow, OK; four grandchildren, Jeffrey, Christian, Nevaeh and Axel.
Funeral services will be conducted using current CDC guidelines regarding social distancing, 11 a.m. Tuesday at the Blyth Funeral Home Chapel with Rev. Valerie Mireb.
Burial will follow in Greenwood Memorial Gardens.
Pallbearers will be his sons, along with Al Armstrong, David Milner, Mark Gray, Ricky McFerrin and Bennie Cockrell.
The family will be at the home and will receive friends at the funeral home from 10 to 11 a.m. Tuesday morning.
Memorials may be made to the American Cancer Society, P.O. Box 1741, Greenwood, SC 29649.
Blyth Funeral Home & Cremation Services is assisting the Hastings family with arrangements.