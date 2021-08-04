John Frederick Jarvis, 51, of 406 North Street, passed away Monday, August 2, 2021 at his home.
Born in Michigan, he was a son of the late Richard and Lou Ann Jarvis. He was a graduate of Mid-Michigan Community College and employed at Colgate Palmolive. John was known for his beautiful smile and kind and loving heart. He enjoyed laughing and having fun.
Surviving is his life partner, Dexter Davis; brother, Tom Jarvis; and many friends who were like family that loved him dearly.
Services will be held at 2 p.m. on Sunday at the Harley Funeral Home Chapel. The service will be live streamed and able to view by visiting John's life tribute page at www.harleyfuneralhome.com.
The family will receive friends following the service.