Husband and father, grandfather and friend John D. Vaughn died on December 24, 2022. He was born on April 7, 1939 in Ninety Six, South Carolina. JD was married for 61 years to Rosemary, and together they raised three sons: Patrick (Deb), Michael (Jessica) and Joseph (Crystal). They inherited from their father his acerbic wit, his love of splurging at Christmas, and his commitment to excellence. JD was also the proud grandfather of five grandchildren: Nathan (Patrick), Christopher and Jonathan (Michael), and Alexander and Margaret (Joseph).
Throughout his life JD pushed himself to grow and learn. From cultivating a long and successful career at Duke Power to researching genealogy, from learning to repair television sets to exploring the eastern seaboard on his Honda Gold Wing, he enjoyed a variety of hobbies. He will be remembered for his service as a Cub Scout Master, his passion for Gamecock Football, and, and most importantly, his devotion to his family. They are thankful for his faithful love and will long grieve the loss of his warmth and laughter.
A memorial service will be held at 2 p.m. on Saturday, January 7, 2023 at Ninety Six Presbyterian Church.
It is requested that flowers be omitted and memorials made to Elmwood Cemetery Association, PO Box 345, Ninety Six, SC 29666.