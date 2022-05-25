John Henry Martin Sr., 82, husband of Joyce Gable Martin, passed away Tuesday, May 24, 2022, at Martha Franks Retirement Community surrounded by loved ones.

Born March 31, 1940, in Lincolnton, GA, he was a son of the late Joshua Hill and Mable Harbuck Martin. John was a graduate of Lincoln County High School and served 20 years in the South Carolina National Guard. He was employed by Snead Builders and was a life member of The Greenwood Home Builders Association.

He was a member of First Mt. Moriah Baptist Church and the Adult Men's Sunday School Class, as well as a former Deacon, Sunday School Teacher, choir member, and building and grounds counselor.

Surviving in addition to his wife of 65 years are four children, Joy Burton (Tony) of Greenwood, Johnny Martin (Teresa) of Ninety Six, Jenny Whittle of Anderson, and Janet Gosling (Marc) of Fountain Inn; two sisters, Bessie Thomas and Shirley Brown; six grandchildren, Brantley Smith (Allen) of Oceanside, CA, Tray Martin (Amber) of Ninety Six, Whitley Rawls (Tyler Lufkin) of Williamston, Kerrin Teal (Casey) of Simpsonville, Hunter Canfield of Greenwood, and Krissie Fuller of Hodges; and numerous great-grandchildren.

He was predeceased by three brothers, Fortson, Buster, and Danny Martin; and a son-in-law, David Whittle.

Funeral services will be conducted at 3 PM Friday from the Blyth Funeral Home Chapel with Rev. Phillip Howle officiating.

A private entombment will be at Greenwood Memorial Gardens Mausoleum.

Pallbearers will be Tony Burton, Marc Gosling, Tray Martin, Casey Teal, and Tyler Lufkin.

Honorary escort will be Sgt. Major Allen Smith.

The family will receive friends at the Blyth Funeral Home from 2-3 Friday afternoon.

In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to The Humane Society of Greenwood, PO Box 49776 Greenwood, SC 29649 or to the charity of one's choice.

For online condolences, please visit www.blythfuneralhome.com.

Blyth Funeral Home & Cremation Services is assisting the Martin family.

