John Henry Martin Sr., 82, husband of Joyce Gable Martin, passed away Tuesday, May 24, 2022, at Martha Franks Retirement Community surrounded by loved ones.
Born March 31, 1940, in Lincolnton, GA, he was a son of the late Joshua Hill and Mable Harbuck Martin. John was a graduate of Lincoln County High School and served 20 years in the South Carolina National Guard. He was employed by Snead Builders and was a life member of The Greenwood Home Builders Association.
He was a member of First Mt. Moriah Baptist Church and the Adult Men's Sunday School Class, as well as a former Deacon, Sunday School Teacher, choir member, and building and grounds counselor.
Surviving in addition to his wife of 65 years are four children, Joy Burton (Tony) of Greenwood, Johnny Martin (Teresa) of Ninety Six, Jenny Whittle of Anderson, and Janet Gosling (Marc) of Fountain Inn; two sisters, Bessie Thomas and Shirley Brown; six grandchildren, Brantley Smith (Allen) of Oceanside, CA, Tray Martin (Amber) of Ninety Six, Whitley Rawls (Tyler Lufkin) of Williamston, Kerrin Teal (Casey) of Simpsonville, Hunter Canfield of Greenwood, and Krissie Fuller of Hodges; and numerous great-grandchildren.
He was predeceased by three brothers, Fortson, Buster, and Danny Martin; and a son-in-law, David Whittle.
Funeral services will be conducted at 3 PM Friday from the Blyth Funeral Home Chapel with Rev. Phillip Howle officiating.
A private entombment will be at Greenwood Memorial Gardens Mausoleum.
Pallbearers will be Tony Burton, Marc Gosling, Tray Martin, Casey Teal, and Tyler Lufkin.
Honorary escort will be Sgt. Major Allen Smith.
The family will receive friends at the Blyth Funeral Home from 2-3 Friday afternoon.
In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to The Humane Society of Greenwood, PO Box 49776 Greenwood, SC 29649 or to the charity of one's choice.
Obituary submissions should be made by funeral homes at memoriams.com. Flag emblems are included for free, upon request, for all veteran obituaries. Up to two photos can be included with paid obituaries only for a per-photo fee.
Death announcements are also available at memoriams.com. They are limited to 50 words and can only contain name, age and address of deceased, wife/husband or widow/widower of, date of death, place of death, home where family members are gathered and funeral home in charge of arrangements.
Submission deadline for placement in the next day’s edition is 4:15 p.m. daily, including weekends. Deadlines are subject to change based on holidays and special circumstances, such as inclement weather. Submitted notices are deemed accurate for ad placement and should be thoroughly reviewed prior to final submission, including pricing considerations. The Index-Journal is not responsible for inaccuracies after final copy submission. Please contact memoriams.com Support Team at 877-705-4995 for any assistance with your submission.
Individuals wishing to submit an obituary should do so through the funeral home handling the arrangements.
Sign A Guestbook
Offer a personal message of sympathy...
You'll find individual Guest Books on the page with each obituary notice. By sharing a fond memory or writing a kind tribute, you will be providing a comforting keepsake to those in mourning.
From a Guest Book, you may log in with your Facebook account to leave a message.