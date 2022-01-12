BRONX, NY — John Henry Daniels, 88, of New York and husband of Margarette Daniels, died Sunday, January 2, 2022, at his home. He was the son of the late James Daniels Sr. and the late Nellie Bell Scott of Greenwood, SC.

At an early age, he was baptized at Clarke Grove Baptist Church and would always consider that his home church. He was a loving son, husband, father, and grandfather. In 2010 he retired from the Laborers' International Union of North of America, Local 37 with 50 years of service. When he retired, he spent 6 months a year in Greenwood, SC, with his mother, Nellie B. Scott of New Street.

He leaves to cherish his fondest memories to a devoted wife Margarette Daniels (Bronx, NY), four Loving daughters: Zettie Edwards (Athens, GA), Nellie Kelly (Greenwood, SC), Debra Crockett (Hephzibah, GA) and Monica Briscoe (Greenwood, SC), one caring son Thomas Daniels (Greenwood, SC) and a host of grandchildren, great-grandchildren, sisters, brothers and other beloved family members and friends.

Viewing will be held on Saturday, January 15, 2022 from 11 a.m.-noon at Thankful Baptist Church and Homegoing Celebration will be at noon at Thankful Baptist Church, 1218 Union Point Rd, Stephens, GA 30667

Burial will be at Clarke Grove Baptist Church, 726 Crawfordville Road, Stephens, Georgia. Following service.

Watts Funeral Home, Union Point, GA, is in charge of services.