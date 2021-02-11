John Henry Bryson
NINETY SIX — John Henry Bryson, 84, of Ninety Six, SC, husband of Oke Sun Bryson, passed away on Saturday, February 6, 2021 at Self Regional Medical Center. Born in Greenwood, SC, he was the son of the late Arthur (Buddy) Bryson and the late Ella Bell Burton Bryson. He was also preceded in death by two older sisters, Willie Bell Stephenson of Greenwood and Lily Ruth Byrd of Greenville, SC. He was a retired veteran of the United States Army, an honorably discharged Purple Heart recipient. He was also a retiree from Duke Energy and the Ninety Six School District. He was a member of Mt. Carmel United Methodist Church, where he served as Treasurer and Deacon. He was also a member of the Rising Son Lodge #410, where he served as Treasurer.
He leaves to cherish his memories, his loving wife, Oke Sun of the home, a sister, Jessie Mae Sims of Greenville, SC, one son, Henry (Kathaleen) Bryson of Columbia, SC; four daughters Ruby (Laurent) Peters and Helen Bryson, both of Columbia; Ruth (Earl T) Woods of Elgin, SC, and Linda (Leonard) Dunlap of Lugoff, SC; four grandchildren, Celena Peters, Crystal Woods, Sydney Bryson and Leo Dunlap Jr. He also leaves a host of nieces, nephews, family, Lodge brothers, and friends.
The family will have a private graveside service. There will be no public viewing and invited attendees are reminded to practice social distancing and wear a mask. Online condolences may be sent to robson@nctv.com Arrangements are being handled by Robinson & Son Mortuary, Inc.